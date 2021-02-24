Covid bonus for Hastings' Splash Planet

Last summer Splash Planet enjoyed a record season, but this year numbers have jumped a further 20 per cent.

Manager Peran Hutchings said numbers are "fantastic".

Last year, 116,000 people visited Splash Planet, the country's only aquatic-themed park.

"Already we are up to 126,000," he said.

"All we can say is maybe Covid has affected domestic tourism in New Zealand quite positively.

"I think there are a lot more tourists down from Auckland, because 20 per cent is quite a lot and that can't come all from this region."

He said the spike in attendance came after Boxing Day.

"The numbers in November and December were the same as past Novembers/Decembers, but from Boxing Day it has been crazy.

"We have struggled at times to deliver the level of service that I am after, but overall I am really happy with the level of service we have been able to give our customers."

Past surveys have established half of Splash Planet visitors travelled more than an hour to get there.

"Some of the big-number days have been awesome and great atmosphere, adding a huge amount of value to the Hawke's Bay region with regards to people staying and spending their money in the region.

"Hopefully that's a positive impact on Hawke's Bay and we're glad Hastings District Council and Splash Planet can be a part of that."

Hastings District Council-owned Splash Planet has just 14 more days of operation left. It is now open weekends only, with the season finishing with the four-day Easter weekend.

