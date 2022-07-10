Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 wage subsidy fraud: Ministry of Social Development targets seven more for prosecution

4 minutes to read
As of last week, the Ministry of Social Development said it has recouped $798.9 million in wage subsidy repayments. Photo / 123rf

Sam Hurley
By
Sam Hurley

Senior reporter

Sixteen people are now facing charges for allegedly defrauding the Government's multi-billion dollar Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme, while the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is preparing to prosecute a further five.

As part of the

