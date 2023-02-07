Covid-19 update: 8882 new cases, 26 deaths and 161 in hospital

Prime Ministers from both sides of the Tasman to meet, another fierce weather system looms and Turkey calls on international help following the deadly quake in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

There have been 8882 community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, and 26 further deaths.

The numbers, released by the Ministry of Health, showed Covid-19 infections in the country are continuing to drop.

Of the deaths reported today, three were from Northland, three were from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Tairawhiti, four from Hawke’s Bay, one from MidCentral, two from Whanganui, two from the Wellington region, three from Nelson Marlborough, one from Canterbury and two from the Southern region.

One was in their 50s, six were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Of these people, eight were women and 18 were men.

There were also 161 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight on Sunday, including seven in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 1263, down from last week’s figure of 1508.

Figures reported last week showed there had been 10,589 new cases, with 79 deaths and 189 people hospitalised.