Interim suppression has continued for a Rangiora man facing forgery charges for making fake vaccine certificates. Photo/Herald

A 61-year-old Rangiora man accused of making fake Covid vaccination passes has pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

The man's interim name suppression order was continued at his appearance in the Christchurch District Court today.

The police prosecutor told Judge Tom Gilbert that they were neutral about whether the order should continue but the judge said he still wanted prosecution submissions on the issue.

"There is likely to be public interest in this," said the judge, seeking to have the Crown make the submissions because the file will be passed on to them now that trial has been elected.

The man faces two charges of forgery for allegedly issuing people with fake vaxx passes.

After his arrest, police announced an amnesty for people to hand in passes they may have received. They said at least seven people handed them in.

Judge Gilbert remanded the man on bail for a Crown case review hearing on May 5, when the name suppression issue is also likely to be argued.