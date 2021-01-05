Covid-19 scare: Hamilton District Court in lockdown

Security guards outside the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Belinda Feek

Hamilton District Court is in lockdown after a person with Covid-19 symptoms entered.

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman is due to issue more information shortly, but a source has told the Herald that a woman who works at a Hamilton managed isolation facility had recently had a Covid-19 test because she displayed symptoms.

She was still awaiting her test results but turned up at court today anyway.

The source said about 30 people were milling around outside but many others had left.

Another source - inside - said there are about 40 to 50 people stuck in the court at the moment.

People inside the court house can be seen wearing masks.

The source believed the woman had appeared in the registrar's court earlier this morning.

A dozen people are waiting outside the court - with up to 50 inside. Photo / Belinda Feek

It's unclear how long the building would be in lockdown, but the source said the woman could not be found.

One Hamilton woman, stuck outside, said she was baffled to see the court house front door's shut in front of her.

She went to court with her son who was about 10 meters ahead of her. He had walked inside and through security when she heard him say "Mum, you can't come in".

"I looked at him and said 'why?' And then two security staff said the building was in lockdown."

The Ministry of Justice is believed to now be seeking advice from director general of health Ashley Bloomfield about how to deal with the matter.

Six cases in managed isolation

There were six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation announced yesterday - including two from the United Kingdom where a new strain of the virus is spreading rapidly.

There are no new cases in the community.

Of the new border cases:|

• One case arrived on 2 January from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 31 December from the United States of America. This person tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and is in a Christchurch quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 27 December from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 22 December from South Africa via Qatar. • One case arrived on 19 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. This person was a close contact of a confirmed case and tested positive at day 15. They are in the Auckland quarantine facility.