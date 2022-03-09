Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins publicly disclosed private information about Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis who was stuck overseas despite officials telling him it was "not for public comment".

Bellis was unable to secure an emergency MIQ spot despite being pregnant and stuck in Afghanistan. Soon after her case made headlines she was offered an emergency MIQ place.

As criticism mounted against Hipkins over his handling of the situation he released her personal information about when he believed she had arrived in Afghanistan and that she had been offered consular assistance without her consent.

This information turned out not to be true, as Bellis was not in Afghanistan at the time the assistance was allegedly provided.

The information was also used against Bellis with people misinterpreting Hipkins' comments and posting online Bellis had turned down MIQ spots, which was untrue.

Bellis' lawyer has claimed Hipkins had breached the journalist's privacy by sharing those details, which she had not consented to being made public.

National's Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop today revealed that responses to written parliamentary questions, which show Hipkins received the information from MFAT officials but was told all personal information was "not for public comment".

The information, which included a briefing and media lines, was originally provided to Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta under a "no surprises" convention, given she was likely to receive media queries.

This was then passed on to Hipkins.

"The media lines provided followed established practice in noting that 'for privacy reasons, we do not disclose details regarding individual cases'," Mahuta's response said.

Asked about this situation this morning before the health select committee, Hipkins repeatedly refused to answer questions about his actions, citing Bellis' privacy.

Bishop said Hipkins needed to apologise to Bellis for disclosing that private information and show accountability.

"He has weaponised her personal information for political gain.

"It is totally unacceptable that Chris Hipkins used personal information that only a few people had access to in order to try and smear Charlotte Bellis.

"He was told specifically not to disclose the information and did so anyway."

Bishop said Mahuta should also explain whether she authorised the passing of the information to Hipkins.