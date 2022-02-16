Speaker Trevor Mallard. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National has lodged a no confidence motion in Speaker Trevor Mallard after what it calls his "childish and provocative behaviour" during the protests at Parliament.

Shadow leader of the House Chris Bishop said the party would try to put the motion forward in Parliament tomorrow.

The Speaker's actions are also likely to come in for attention during Question Time again today. Act's deputy leader Brooke van Velden yesterday tried to get a debate on the Speaker's actions, which Mallard ruled out because Parliament's rules prevent urgent debates which relate to the Speaker, since he is not a member of the Government.

"Speaker Trevor Mallard's behaviour over the past few days has been unedifying, embarrassing and childish. Many New Zealanders are appalled and so are we," Bishop said.

"Actions like crowd-sourcing songs for a Spotify playlist to play to protesters and turning on the sprinklers have made people wonder what on earth Mr Mallard was doing.

"You can disagree with people without disrespecting them, and Mr Mallard's petulant behaviour has only inflamed an already tense situation."

Mallard's moves to try to move protesters outside Parliament included playing music such as Barry Manilow, Baby Shark and the Macarena on repeat, as well as turning on Parliament's sprinklers to drench the crowd last weekend.

Police have since confirmed they did not "encourage" the Speaker to take such steps.

Mallard has refused to front publicly on those decisions, but did tell the NZ Herald that he had no qualms about turning on the sprinklers, saying it would have helped wash away the results of people toileting on the lawn. His only regret about the music was that the rendition of Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, played by a recorder, had given some police officers headaches.

Bishop said he believed Mallard's actions had made the situation worse.

"The fact that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not express a view on Mr Mallard's actions should speak volumes. She should now drop her support of him and replace him with a new Speaker who can command respect across the Parliament but also among the wider public."

It is not the first time National has tried to roll Mallard as Speaker - but Mallard has the support of Labour, which simply objects to the motion being put so a vote has never been held on it.