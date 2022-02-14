Covid 19 convoy Parliament protest: NZ Herald videographer takes a walk through the grounds of parliament. Video / George Heard

Parliament's manicured grounds have been turned into a makeshift campground where every spare piece of grass has been covered in pup tents and gazebos.

The surrounding streets including Murphy St and Aitken Place are also clogged up with dozens of buses, cars, caravans, motorhome, trucks and even transporters providing even more temporary accommodation for the anti-mandate and anti-vaccine protesters.

As the group endures their seventh day camped outside Parliament, footage from inside the gates shows it has become a second home to the thousands of people illegally occupying it.

The temporary campsite is a hive of activity with people ferrying crates of food and children playing.

Closer to Parliament's steps, people are mulling around while music plays in the background.

Signs have been erected outside the hundred of small tents pitched inside the gates with a myriad of messages, including: "We don't need your mandate comrade" and "Growing up the Government told me not to do experimental drugs, now they mandate them."

Many of the vehicles have been scrawled with the words "Freedom" along with other blunt messages.

Another sign attached to a car says: "The lions are awake jab Cindy"

Just outside Parliament's gates, a yellow mini with a flashing light is parked along with two rows of portaloos.

Protesters are wrapped in ponchos and raincoats as the rain threatens. Others are standing up the hill near the old Parliament building waving the New Zealand flag.

There's also a Canadian flag flying from within Parliament's grounds, along with a raft of other random paraphernalia.

A line of police officers stand with their backs facing the Beehive, a bright orange barrier separates them from the protesters.

The officers are all wearing masks - something none of the protesters are wearing.

Gazebos have been set up shoulder-to-shoulder to provide food and shelter from the wild weather. A coffee cart is also serving hot drinks.

The protesters are spilling into every available space including bus stops and even the Parliamentary Library portico has become another place for them to camp or huddle.