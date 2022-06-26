The rollout of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children began on January 17, giving those aged 5 to 11 the chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

A group of parents who oppose Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 are heading back to court today for a judicial review, six months after their case was thrown out.

The parents, whose names are suppressed, argued earlier this year that the provisional consent process for the children's vaccine was flawed and illegal.

The group wanted that consent to be revoked and were trying to get the rollout halted immediately until a full judicial review can be held.

Justice Rebecca Ellis said at the time that even if she had accepted the group's position or the case had serious merit, the adverse repercussions of pushing pause on the rollout for 5-11-year-olds count against a ruling in their favour.

Today, the group will return for a judicial review into the case with a statement from The Hood – a group which backs the parents – saying they intend to "challenge" the Government as Covid-19 is not a risk for children and healthy adults, so no vaccine is necessary.

Since the vaccine became available for children in January, more than half of the country's 5 to 11 year-olds have been fully vaccinated – 54.7 per cent.

Children between the ages of 0 to 9 make up 11 per cent of the total number of New Zealand's Covid-19 cases and 977 children have been hospitalised with the virus.

So far 1431 people in New Zealand have died of Covid-19.