Covid 19 outbreak: Second Omicron case in community as Auckland moves to orange, Waiheke Island on edge after infected DJ visits

Up to 100 people could be isolating as a result of close contact with the man who tested positive for Omicron and spent time in the community.

New Zealanders are on edge as the exact movements of a British DJ infected with Omicron are yet to be ironed out, and a second case has been active in the community.

Large crowds will be allowed to gather in Auckland for the first time since August as it moves from red to the orange setting of the Covid-19 framework, in time for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Taupō, Rotorua lakes districts, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne, Wairoa, Rangitīkei, Whanganui and Ruapehu districts also moved to orange at midnight last night, leaving just Northland in red.

This will be the final traffic light shift this year before Cabinet reviews the settings in mid-January.

But the relaxing of restrictions will come just two days after it was revealed an Omicron case had visited a nightclub, bar and other establishments in Auckland CBD while infected on December 26, before receiving the positive test result on December 27.

An Air New Zealand crew member also tested positive for Omicron on December 27 and eight close contacts are now isolating.

The person arrived in Auckland from Sydney on Christmas Eve.

"All of the other aircrew who are close contacts have been advised and are isolating and being tested according to the Ministry of Health's requirements," chief medical officer Ben Johnston said.

It remains a mystery how DJ Dimension – real name Robert Etheridge - contracted the Omicron variant, because he did not become infected while in MIQ, the Ministry of Health said.

The exact number of Etheridge's close contacts is yet to be determined, although up to 100 are already self-isolating, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Some are international and local artists, who have pulled out of performing at music festivals at the last minute to self-isolate.

Six of his close contacts are self-isolating in Christchurch under the management of the local public health unit.

They attended Hidden Lakes festival in Hagley Park but the public health risk is considered "extremely low" because of prior negative test results and physical distancing.

"We know that Omicron spreads like wildfire - at this stage there are no confirmed cases outside Auckland. I hope it stays that way," said Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Hidden Lakes Festival was held at Hagley Park in Christchurch.

Before visiting Auckland's CBD, Etheridge self-isolated at a private house and private beach on Waiheke Island. Hipkins said he had drinks with neighbours on Christmas Day.

"We would definitely want to know if there has been any other contacts, and wanting to make sure any contacts he's had, like potentially with those neighbours, that they are now self-isolating, that they've gone and got tested," said Waiheke Local Board spokeswoman Robin Tucker.

Locals are eager to find out more about his movements on the island, particularly how he travelled to Auckland CBD on December 26. He was being interviewed by contact tracers for a second time yesterday.

"If he was on the passenger ferry, they're very full. There's no opportunity to socially distance, so the only thing between you and Omicron would be a mask," said Tucker.

"Those ferry details are going to be the most important for us."

Auckland has now moved to the orange traffic light setting.

The ministry said he travelled to the island in a private car on a ferry, and did not leave the car until arriving at the private accommodation.

The ministry said he did not wait to receive the tests results before "self-releasing" from his isolation period on Waiheke Island.

"We all know if you get a test you stay home until you get the result, so I think it's a bit disingenuous to say he didn't understand," said Tucker.

"I suspect he is feeling dreadful but I struggle to understand how he couldn't follow some pretty simple rules."

She said choosing to self-isolate on Waiheke Island does not seem "feasible".

"My personal view would be that if you don't have a home to go to, then you should probably be in managed isolation."

Hipkins said the Government asks people to stay in their bubbles while self-isolating.

"That hasn't been the case here and that's very disappointing.

"It is of course a reminder that while many of us feel like were over Covid, Covid-19 is not over with us."

Etheridge has travelled to New Zealand on a critical purpose visa three times since March 2020.

"Immigration New Zealand (INZ) assessed Mr Etheridge as having unique experience and technical or specialist skills that are not readily obtainable in New Zealand and undertaking a time-critical role in work which brings significant wider benefit to the national or regional economy," INZ said.

All international arrivals now have to complete10 days of isolation in managed isolation, and must return a negative day nine test before they are released.

From January 7, all travellers to New Zealand will have to have a PCR test no more than 48 hours before flying.

Sixty new community cases were reported yesterday, and six new Omicron cases were detected at the border, bringing the total to 78.

New cases were reported in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Tairāwhiti and Canterbury.