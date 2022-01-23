January 23 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern today announced a three-stage plan to combat Omicron - with further details to be revealed on Wednesday.

Two new locations of interest - including in Auckland - have been linked to fresh Covid cases in the community.

Latest update

- Tarka Indian Eatery, Mission Bay, Auckland. Fri, Jan 14, 4pm-5pm

- Countdown Motueka. Tues, Jan 18, 7pm-8pm

The Tarka Indian Eatery in Auckland's Mission Bay was visited by a person or people with Covid-19 on Friday, January 14.

They were there for an hour between 4pm and 5pm and anyone who was there during that time is now considered a close contact.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest."

More isolation and testing requirements would be given by public health officials.

Countdown Motueka has been named as a location of interest after being linked to a suspected Covid Omicron case.

Countdown Motueka has been linked to a suspected Omicron case. Image / Google

The person with Covid was at the supermarket last Tuesday, January 18, between 7pm and 8pm.

"This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

More locations of interest linked to a number of Omicron cases in the community are expected to be released throughout the day, as the fight against the highly transmissible variant ramps up.

In Auckland, dozens of close contact and Omicron-linked places of interest have been identified by authorities in the last day.

They include bus trips to and from downtown Auckland from parts of West Auckland, a flight from Nelson as well as a return flight, the Auckland domestic airport and a fruit and vegetable shop in South Auckland.

Auckland locations linked to Omicron cases

- Flight NZ5080 Nelson-Auckland: Weds, Jan 19, 4pm-5.30pm

- Private event at Totara Event Centre, New Lynn, West Aucklandd: Sat, Jan 15, 12.30pm-4.30pm

- Domestic regional departure, Auckland Airport terminall: Sun Jan 16, 3.45pm-5.30pm

- Auckland Sky Tower: Sun, Jan 16, 10am-11am

- Flight NZ5083 Auckland-Nelson: Sun, Jan 16, 5.20pm-6.50pm

- Flight NZ5049 Auckland-New Plymouth: Weds, Jan 19, 7.50pm-8.30pm

- Shuttle bus transfer from Auckland domestic airport to park and ride: Thurs, Jan 20, 3pm-3.10pm and Weds, Jan 19, 1pm-1.10pm

- Flight NZ5042 New Plymouth-Auckland: Thurs, Jan 20, 1.50pm-2.45pm

- Flight NZ5077 Auckland-Nelson: Weds, Jan 19, 2pm-3.30pm

- Kwality Mini Bazaar Takanini (fruit and vegetable shop), 305 Great South Rd, Manurewa: Thurs, Jan 20, 6pm-7pm

- Summerset by the Park Flat Bush: Weds, Jan 19, 9am-4.30pm

- Summerset by the Park Flat Bush: Fri, Jan 21, 9am-4pm

- Summerset by the Park Flat Bush: Thurs, Jan 20, 9am-4pm

- Summerset by the Park Flat Bush: Tues, Jan 18, 9am-3pm

