Police in riot gear clash with protesters as new concrete bollards were laid around the occupation. Video / NZ Herald

Police say they are "disappointed" after anti-mandate protesters in Wellington were seen presenting homemade shields crafted from plywood and rope.

As protesters enter their eighteenth day on Parliament grounds, police say numbers have "significantly reduced" as only around 300 people remain protesting.

This afternoon, police said they "successfully repositioned and reinforced" bollard roadblocks around the perimeter of the protest area.

"This work is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of the protest on Wellingtonians, particularly those who live, work and study in the area around Parliament."

Police secured the location at Bowen St and Lambton Quay to allow forklift vehicles to move the concrete blocks into place.

Earlier today, some protesters had made their own shields out of plywood, with handles made of rope and hosing.

"Police are disappointed to see protesters presenting homemade shields, crafted from plywood and rope," a police spokesperson said.

Protesters laid the shields on the ground, presumably to hide them from police. About five were in the area.

Some protesters practised how they would pick the shields up if riot police charged.

The shields had messages on them, including "Make [love] not war" and "What about your kids".

Protesters on Hill St also armed themselves with makeshift shields.

Around 170 police staff were involved, further action was also taken at Bunny St to reinstate bollards in order to prevent further vehicles from entering the protest site.

A visible police presence will remain, and police said they continue to maintain their reassurance patrols, with assistance from Māori Wardens.