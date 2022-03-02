A number of protesters have relocated to the area of Kau Bay on Miramar Peninsula. Video / Georgina Campbell

A number of protesters have relocated to the area of Kau Bay on Miramar Peninsula. Video / Georgina Campbell

Protesters remain scattered around Wellington today as work begins to clean-up and disinfect the streets around Parliament.

The anti-mandate occupation came to a violent end yesterday, when police moved in on protesters that had been camped out the front of Parliament for 23 days, and fires were deliberately lit.

No protesters remain in the Parliament area on Thursday, as crews commenced the mass clean-up of tents and belongings left behind when occupiers fled yesterday afternoon.

But protesters haven't left the city - many remain in the capital, having dispersed to other areas, with one group camped on Wellington's South Coast at Red Rocks, reportedly having stayed overnight.

A big camp of protesters have also relocated to the area of Kau Bay on Miramar Peninsula, and are swimming and playing music.

Vehicles are packed tightly along the narrow road and some tents have been pitched.

A group of protesters have camped at Miramar Peninsula. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Wellington City Council this morning said it was aware protesters evicted from the occupation had parked up on the Miramar Peninsula and South Coast, including the Red Rocks Reserve car park in Owhiro Bay.

Shelly Bay, a site earmarked for development on the Miramar Peninsula, has been occupied by Mau Whenua since November 2020.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster, who opposes the development, says protesters would not be welcome at Shelly Bay.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Nick Mills this morning, Foster said he wasn't aware of Parliament protesters having joined those at Shelly Bay.

'I haven't heard that. I did see some commentary that they would not be welcome, and that would be exactly right, they would not be welcome there.'

Some protesters from Parliament are camped out on Wellington's South Coast at Red Rocks. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Meanwhile Wellington City Council is on standby to assist in the mass clean-up of the capital's streets following the end of the occupation.

This will include removing rubbish and items left by occupiers, deep-cleaning street furniture and repairing any damage to city assets such as signs, lights and wastewater pipes.

The area around Parliament was still a police work site, but would be handed back to council as soon as the land was cleared.

Wellington City Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow said staff and contractors were ready to move into the area and begin a thorough rubbish removal and deep clean.

The aftermath of the 23-day Covid-19 Convoy protest at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Considering the known presence of Covid at the campsite, a thorough cleaning of the area would be a top priority, she said.

Rubbish and items left by occupiers would be processed and disposed of appropriately.

Wellington Water inspectors would check and repair any damage to public water and wastewater infrastructure.

McKerrow said the Council is aware of – and heartened by – public support for a community working bee-style clean-up.

A mass clean-up has begun on Parliament grounds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"But given the significant health and safety issues – and the recent presence of people with Covid – we're asking Wellingtonians to please stay away in the first instance and leave the initial clean-up to our professional cleaners who are trained in such operations."

She thanked the Wellington public for their dignity and patience throughout the prolonged disruption of the protest.

"We fully understand their frustrations and concerns, and are looking forward to returning Wellington to Wellingtonians.

"We're grateful for Wellingtonians' patience throughout this unique and challenging situation."