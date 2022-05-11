The final reopening of New Zealand’s border could be near, Employment court’s ruling against Gloriavale and just how much money is owed in MIQ fees in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Prime Minister is expected bring forward the country's full border reopening from October to July, along with announcing changes to immigration settings.

The Government had signalled previously the October date could be brought forward and Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce the new date at a Business NZ lunch in Auckland today.

Ardern will speak at just after 1pm, followed by Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi, who is also expected to announce further changes to immigration policy to address worker shortages. You can watch the livestream here.

The final part of the staged border reopening will open the country back up to all visa categories - including tourists, workers, families and students.

The July timeframe also brings it in line with travellers under the Accredited Employer Work Visa, while allowing time for Immigration NZ to prepare to process the visas, with resources already stretched and potentially affecting the processing of one-off residency applications.

It will provide relief to industries crying out for workers, the tertiary education sector, and split migrant families from countries needing visas, who will have been separated for nearly two and a half years.

The announcement comes as experts warn of a "brain drain" with Kiwis heading overseas, depleting the country of vital workers in already short-staffed industries with the immigration settings here "fragmented" and less attractive than in countries like Australia and Canada.

Today's announcement comes after several Government speeches throughout the pandemic about immigration settings, with a "reset" announced a year ago to target wealthy investors and "highly skilled workers" and to build up the local workforce.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said bringing forward the full border reopening would have minimal impact on case numbers and preventing new variants, given people were already travelling here from around the world.

This was despite case numbers starting to track up again, with a 50 per cent increase in Auckland over the past three weeks from a seven-day moving average of 1569 cases on April 19 to 2390.

He said the focus needed to be on quickly identifying new variants at the border, and a conversation had about what conditions could be needed to close the border again, for example, if a highly deadly variant emerged.