The Ministry of Education has sent out 8310 air purifiers to schools to help clean the air in classrooms and staffrooms, [new data shows].

That's more than the 5000 it was promising at the start of this year, though it's still enough for only [fraction of] classrooms across the country.

As of July 8 - the last day of term - 2307 state and state-integrated schools had received 8310 air cleaners.

Some schools can't open their windows - for good reason. Bromley School in Christchurch has received xx purifiers as opening windows would expose children to the pong of the nearby wastewater treatment site, which...

And several specialist schools have also received extra purifiers. That's in recognition of the vulnerability of their students, who may be more prone to illness, may not be able to wear masks or socially distance, and for whom open windows could present a safety risk.

In a statement accompanying the data, Ministry leader of operations Scott Evans said air cleaners provided a "modest improvement to ventilation, particularly when other solutions, such as opening windows and doors, are impractical".

They were a supplementary solution that could reduce Covid airborne transmission by filtering and recirculating the air within a space, he said. They would not lower CO2 levels but where air flow was low they would improve air quality.

"The number of air cleaners made available to each school is based on several factors, with more available to schools with larger rolls or in colder climate zones, and for lower decile and special schools. Where schools have identified ventilation challenges, we work with them to provide support, including the provision of further portable air cleaners if appropriate."

Schools could also buy air cleaners directly from the Ministry's supplier at a discounted rate.

The data - valid to July 8 - includes eight schools that were waiting on another 16 air purifiers to arrive due to transit delays.

"In the final school bulletin for Term 2, we informed schools that they could request

additional air cleaners for delivery in Term 3. From this, 15 schools have expressed

interest via email in additional air cleaners. These schools have been informed that

we will be in touch with an appropriate form/process shortly to action these requests.

x Please refer to 'Additional Air Cleaner Requests" sheet."

18 schools have been approved funding from the urgent ventilation property

improvements pool, totalling $594,533. Please refer to 'Funding' sheet.

Others may have carried out property improvements to increase ventilation through their five-year agreement funding.

Meanwhile some schools have taken air purifiers into their own hands.

Recommend: Air purifiers for each classroom. MOE have funded 13 units, but

Pete has found some units that eliminates the COVID virus and also will be a good

help with the flu virus protection. Harder to ventilate classrooms in winter so

these purifiers will help. Approximate cost $40,000 TBC with ongoing filter

replacement costs 12-15 monthly.

