Last year the festival has 46 different stages and creative zones. Photo / Amandala Photography

Last year the festival has 46 different stages and creative zones. Photo / Amandala Photography

Wellington's CubaDupa street festival has been cancelled this year because of Covid-19.

It comes just days after the city's summer waterfront music festival Homegrown was also canned as the Omicron outbreak grows.

CubaDupa has been hit hard in recent years. It was forced to pivot in 2019 to an off-street version of the festival due to the Christchurch mosque attacks, then in 2020 it was unable to proceed due to Covid restrictions.

Last year went ahead as planned and was labelled the "triumphant return" of CubaDupa.

But the Creative Capital Arts Trust has announced with great disappointment the festival has been cancelled again this year.

CubaDupa director Drew James said he understood the cancellation of the festival would be a "huge blow" for people.

"Our thoughts are with the businesses who are already hurting, and really depend on the additional turnover that CubaDupa brings to the Cuba St precinct each year.

CubaDupa has been cancelled this year. File photo / Amandala Photography

"Everyone is conscious of the need to slow the spread of Covid-19 while also ensuring that artists and staff can cope financially, and Wellington keeps its talented people."

The event was planned for March 26 and 27.

Organisers had been working closely with stakeholders to find a way of presenting the festival under the green or orange traffic light system settings, but have accepted it's likely the country will be in red when the festival was scheduled to go ahead.

"It's a decision that has been very hard. Over the last few weeks it has just become increasingly obvious that were not able to present CubaDupa in its full glory", James said.

He said organisers were working hard alongside Wellington City Council to develop other ways of showcasing the work of artists and supporting Cuba St businesses, such as in a digital or small venue format.

Last year about 1750 artists participated over the course of the weekend. Photo / Amandala Photography

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said the city council was committed to supporting CubaDupa at this difficult time and in the future.

"CubaDupa is a highlight of Wellington's creative events calendar and is much-loved by the Wellington community and visitors. The festival contributes hugely to the creative

capital, and economic development of Wellington."

Despite the disappointment, there is some good news and that's the Creative Capital Arts Trust's NZ Fringe Festival opening as planned.

The event will take place from February 18 to March 12.

Small venues, reduced capacities, and other measures will help to ensure audiences and artists can all safely participate.

Hundreds of shows are set to go ahead under the red setting, with many selling out.

Foster said it was positive the festival could go ahead.

"This remarkably resilient festival is part of the cultural fabric of Wellington and has been running consistently for more than 30 years in Wellington."