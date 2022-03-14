The return of tourists near, the Government acts on petrol prices, and talks between Ukraine and Russia end without a breakthrough in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The return of tourists near, the Government acts on petrol prices, and talks between Ukraine and Russia end without a breakthrough in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

It's been the question on everyone's mind for the past week - but today the Ministry of Health is set to confirm whether the Omicron outbreak has peaked and what the effects of long Covid are.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will this afternoon give an update on the current outbreak and when it is likely to peak, while chief science adviser Dr Ian Town will provide details around long Covid. You can watch the press conference live here.

Despite the apparent flattening of Covid cases in the past week, the number of Covid-related deaths is continuing to climb with yesterday's two new deaths bringing the total to 115.

Those in hospital with Covid is also rising and there were just under 1000 people being treated around the country yesterday.

Yesterday there 15,540 new cases of in the community yesterday - down from a high of about 24,000.

There is also cautious optimism that Auckland maybe over the worst of the outbreak as the virus continues to spread and impact the rest of the country.

As well as numerous businesses and community facilities being forced to temporarily close due to staff shortages, the virus is now impacting schools, especially in the lower North Island.

Yesterday two Wairarapa schools - St Patrick's School in Masterton and Martinborough School - closed after staff and students were forced to self-isolate and students at a number of Wellington schools are also isolating.