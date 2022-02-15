Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield on how home isolation will work during Omicron outbreak

There are 1160 new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health says.

The new community cases are in Northland (24), Auckland (861), Waikato (73), Bay of Plenty (33), Lakes (5), Hawke's Bay (15), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (4), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (9), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (32), Hutt Valley (20), Nelson Marlborough (15), Canterbury (8), South Canterbury (3) and Southern (39).

Two of the cases' locations are unknown.

Fifty-six people are in hospital with Covid, none in ICU or HDU. The average age of those hospitalised is 65.

Forty-three new Covid infections were detected at the border.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield earlier warned that cases would top 1000 today.

Bloomfield also revealed that 10 per cent of patients seeking treatment at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department returned a positive rapid Covid test result yesterday. It's thought there were around 250 presentations at the ED, so 25 people would have tested positive.

Many of the people at Middlemore Hospital would have been seeking healthcare because they were symptomatic, Bloomfield said.

South Auckland has had the highest number of infections, so routinely screening people was helpful to identify cases that may not be symptomatic. RATs are not being used at all hospitals at the moment.

Despite rising case numbers, "it's not inevitable that we move to a phase 3 at this point in time", Bloomfield said. Any move to phase 3 would be signaled "well ahead".

Cars queue at the Otara Covid Testing Station in Auckland on Wednesday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In the last 24 hours, 28,140 Covid-19 tests were processed - the rolling average for the last seven days for tests is 23,480.

Health officials urged people to only seek testing if they had symptoms or were close contacts of cases.

"It is encouraging to see a high level of testing this week. However, it is important the right people get tested for the right reasons. Staff at testing centres will prioritise testing for people who are close contacts or are symptomatic.

"There is good testing capacity throughout the country, but unnecessary testing could delay results for those who urgently need them."

The health ministry thanked Covid-19 testing staff for their work and asked those seeking a swab at a testing site to be patient.

"Our frontline staff across the health sector are doing the best they can to help in a timely way."

A testing and vaccination centre at Papakura Marae in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

774 community cases yesterday

Yesterday there were 744 cases in the community, down from the record 981 seen on Monday.

The majority of the new cases were in Auckland.

Forty people were in hospital with the virus - none in ICU or HUD.

Nineteen Covid-19 cases were detected at the border; three of these were historical.

Latest location of interest

A Queenstown restaurant is the latest high-risk location of interest to be added to the list today.

Fogo Brazilian BBQ staff are being asked to self-isolate after the restaurant was exposed to a positive case over three days.

This new location comes as Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes predicted Queenstown would be closed for business by Friday because of the number of businesses confirmed as locations of interest and the number of people being forced to isolate.

1000 returnees out of MIQ

This morning, 1000 returnees in MIQ were due to be released following the country's shift into phase 2 of the Omicron response plan.

An MIQ spokesperson said under phase 2, managed isolation periods for international arrivals into New Zealand reduce from 10 days to seven days.

"This change also applies to those already in MIQ who have completed seven or more days, and are confirmed by a Medical Officer of Health that they are at low risk of having or transmitting Covid-19."

Police set to tow protesters' vehicles

Meanwhile, at Parliament, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said tow trucks will begin removing vehicles today.

He said they have also appealed for extra assistance, including from the New Zealand Defence Force for their towing capabilities.