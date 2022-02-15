Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield on how home isolation will work during Omicron outbreak

New community cases are likely to top 1000 today, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

Bloomfield gave the warning during a briefing on how home isolation and care for positive Omicron cases and close contacts will operate at phase 2 of the Omicron response, which began last night.

Bloomfield also revealed that 10 per cent of patients seeking treatment at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department returned a positive rapid Covid test result yesterday.

Despite rising case numbers, "it's not inevitable that we move to a phase 3 at this point in time," he said.

Cars queue at the Otara Covid Testing Station in Auckland on Wednesday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Health workers were currently processing 22,000 PCR tests a day on average and that could surge to 60,000 - 70,000 tests a day. However, the current capacity was around 20,000 a day and depended heavily on whether tests could be pooled, Bloomfield said.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest tally of case numbers in a statement at 1pm as the daily figures continue to hover just below 1000.

Bloomfield said today there was a higher likelihood of the virus being passed on to immuno-compromised people and the elderly and that all Kiwis had a responsibility to protect them.

"Everyone has a role to play in stopping this virus being passed on. The most important thing we can do is mask, pass, scan and keep your distance."

The booster shot strengthens the body's ability to fight this virus, he said.

"That enhanced response gives much greater protection than two doses alone."

774 community cases yesterday

Yesterday there were 744 cases in the community, down from the record 981 seen on Monday.

The majority of the new cases were in Auckland.

Forty people were in hospital with the virus - none in ICU or HUD.

Nineteen Covid-19 cases were detected at the border; three of these were historical.

Latest location of interest

A Queenstown restaurant is the latest high-risk location of interest to be added to the list today.

Fogo Brazilian BBQ staff are being asked to self-isolate after the restaurant was exposed to a positive case over three days.

This new location comes as Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes predicted Queenstown would be closed for business by Friday because of the number of businesses confirmed as locations of interest and the number of people being forced to isolate.

Testing centres under pressure

As the variant sweeps through the country, Covid testing centres are coming under pressure.

Yesterday, people in Auckland and Waikato faced waits of up to three hours for tests.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) chief clinical officer Andrew Old said 70 per cent of people who went through Auckland's testing sites over a 24-hour period to Tuesday weren't symptomatic and didn't need a test.

This sparked pleas for people to not get tested if they weren't symptomatic or a close contact of a case.

1000 returnees out of MIQ

This morning, 1000 returnees in MIQ were due to be released following the country's shift into phase 2 of the Omicron response plan.

An MIQ spokesperson said under phase 2, managed isolation periods for international arrivals into New Zealand reduce from 10 days to seven days.

"This change also applies to those already in MIQ who have completed seven or more days, and are confirmed by a Medical Officer of Health that they are at low risk of having or transmitting Covid-19."

Police set to tow protesters' vehicles

Meanwhile, at Parliament, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said tow trucks will begin removing vehicles today.

He said they have also appealed for extra assistance, including from the New Zealand Defence Force for their towing capabilities.