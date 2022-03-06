Ceasefire fails in Ukraine, future projects said to be uncertain without fuel tax and living wage introduced for all staff at a Waikato hospital in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron spreading among the elderly and overwhelming the hospital system, so that sick people can't get treated, is the biggest worry in this outbreak, an expert says.

Despite the number of Covid-19 case numbers dipping for the past three consecutive days, epidemiologist Rod Jackson is warning that the daily numbers don't mean anything.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest numbers at 1pm today with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fronting media later this afternoon after Cabinet meets.

Yesterday there were 15,161 new community cases, down on Saturday's total of 18,833. On Friday there were 22,527 cases.

But the number of people in hospital with Covid is on the rise with 618 people in hospital with it yesterday, up from 597 the previous day.

Given the daily case numbers were inaccurate, Jackson said the more worrying numbers were the rising hospital rates especially once it spread more rapidly in older people, he said. "That's the biggest worry, if hospitals get overloaded and sick people just can't get it."

He told RNZ New Zealand was at the stage of the pandemic where it had to be as "pragmatic as possible". For the majority of people who were vaccinated, it was not a severe disease for most people.

It was unlikely case numbers had peaked and the actual number of people infected in the community was probably two to three times more, he said.

Reporting the figures to the nearest thousand would remind people just how inaccurate they were especially now people were testing at home.

"It could be going up. We just don't know. The numbers just don't help any more."

Jackson said in the future a better solution would be to get pharmacists or other trained people to carry out RATS to ensure every case was reported.

As more and more people were having to isolate, he said New Zealand needed take the most pragmatic approach as possible. This included reducing the isolation period from 10 to seven. "It will mean more cases will slip through, but I think that's practical."

Yesterday the Ministry of Health also warned people against reading into the dip too much saying the rolling average of cases gave a more reliable indicator of testing trends.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is today 17,272, up from 16,687 yesterday.

"Additionally, public health officials consider that one possible reason for the decrease in cases could be related to delays in people self-reporting Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results, even if it is a negative result."

Supermarket staff moving from desk to distribution

As the Omicron wave hits, New World head of marketing Pippa Prain said staff were moving from their desk jobs to help in the distribution centre as more and more staff were having to isolate.

"We just roll up our sleeves and muck-in, we are all one big team."

They had also launched a recruitment drive and were looking for more staff to help out in what was a fluctuating situation.

Prain told AM they would not run out of food. The biggest problem was getting food from the distribution centre out to stores and on shelves.

They were prioritising getting the essentials out to stores so people might see a few gaps on the shelves, she said. Some stores may also be changing their opening hours to give teams more time to re-stock the shelves.

RATs were available in store at cost this week, but numbers would be limited per customer.