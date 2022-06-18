Middlemore Hospital's emergency department is under increasing strain, while nurses' organisations are reporting a shortage. Photo / NZME

Kiwis are set to find out how many new Covid community cases there are, while elsewhere unions are warning a severe nursing shortage across the country was becoming a "crisis".

The Ministry of Health will release the latest Covid-19 update at 1pm.

Yesterday, 16 people with Covid were reported as dying while 4869 new community cases were recorded.

There were also 370 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

Yesterday's deaths took the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1390 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 12.

Two of those who died were from Northland, six were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from the Wellington region, three were from Canterbury and one was from South Canterbury.

One person was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. Four were women and 12 were men.

More than a quarter of yesterday's new cases were in Auckland at 1478 people, while overall the number of daily cases across NZ has been dropping slightly.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases today was 5247, last Friday it was 6075.

It comes as the New Zealand Nurses Organisation said the country's "horrendous" nursing shortage was leaving those in the sector burnt-out and worried they were being stretched too thin to keep patients safe.

The group said hospitals around the country were swamped with a mix of Covid-19 patients and others with winter illnesses.

There was also a fear some nurses were leaving New Zealand for higher pay in Australia at a time when the state of New South Wales was looking to recruit.

The shortage also comes amid reports a 50-year-old woman died with a brain bleed after allegedly being told by staff at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department there would be an eight-hour wait before she was examined.

"The fewer nurses there are, the more likely [it is] that the workloads increase," NZNO president Anne Daniels said.

"Right now, we have an extremely exhausted, burnt-out, morally injured workforce of nurses that who, when they go to work, know they are not going to have the number of staff they need to work with in a team to keep themselves and their patients safe and the likelihood of them making mistakes in that context increases as well."

Waikato DHB – with an emergency department that has been operating near capacity for the past fortnight – has around 215 nursing vacancies, which is 5 per cent of its workforce. Canterbury DHB, with 180 empty positions, also has a 5 per cent vacancy rate.

Of the country's five biggest DHBs, Counties Manukau, has the largest vacancy rate at 17 per cent or 347 vacant positions. Waitematā and Auckland DHBs have vacancy rates of 3 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health said health workforce shortages were a global issue and addressing New Zealand's nursing shortages and providing a safe work environment was a priority.