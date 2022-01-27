How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A string of Omicron locations of interest have been revealed, as cases of the new variant surpass Delta infections in this country.

A total of 12 previously reported places of interest have been updated today to say they are now connected to at least one person with Omicron.

The venues include Mitre 10 Mt Wellington, the Westfield Albany food court, True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing Papatoetoe and the Satya Chai Lounge in Sandringham.

Another return flight from Nelson to Auckland has also been recorded on the ever-growing list.

• Flight NZ5084 Nelson to Auckland: Tues, Jan 18, 5.50pm-7.30pm

• Flight NZ8087 Auckland to Nelson: Sunday, Jan 23, 8.10pm-9.30pm

Anyone who travelled on either of those flights is now considered to be a close contact and must self isolate and get tested for Covid immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

The Ministry of Health will be releasing a statement shortly after 1pm today.

Yesterday, 34 new Omicron cases were reported out of 45 new nationwide community cases. It brought the Omicron cluster to 90 cases in total.

Five people in Auckland who attended Waikato's Soundsplash festival last weekend tested positive for Covid-19, with one confirmed as having Omicron.

However, a teenager named Emma said out of up to 30 of her group of friends who attended so far 12 have tested positive for Covid.

"I got tested just as like a precaution and then when mine came back positive, I told everyone to get tested," she told RNZ.

"Then everyone got tested and slowly the results have been coming back and it's been one out of every three has been positive."

Emma said some of her friends who tested positive will be going to have a second test.

It is not yet known what variant she and those who have tested positive have got.

Emma acknowledged that strict safety Covid measures were followed at the festival.

Earlier today a total of seven Auckland Omicron locations of interest were revealed by health officials.

The Krispy Kreme on Ronwood Ave in Manukau, South Auckland, was visited by a person with Covid on Sunday afternoon.

The suspected Omicron case went through the drive-thru.

Yet another private event has also been identified - this time as the Mahatma Gandhi Centre on New North Rd in Eden Terrace.

The event was held on Saturday, January 22, between 4pm and 11pm.

The private event has been identified as "high risk". Those who attended are being urged to self isolate immediately and get tested for Covid-19.

People there will also have to get tested again on day five after being exposed.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," Ministry of Health officials said.

A third location is a top designer retail store - Gucci Auckland in Queen St.

The infected person was there on Sunday, January 23, for about 15 minutes. The affected time was between 1.44pm and 2pm.

People who went through the Krispy Kreme drive-thru or were at the Gucci store are not being advised to self isolate immediately - but to monitor their health for 10 days after being exposed.

If symptoms start to develop, get tested and stay home until a negative result comes back.