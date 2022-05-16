What the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan could include, Finland’s move to join NATO and health staff strike in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

What the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan could include, Finland’s move to join NATO and health staff strike in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Scientists are warning that a new Covid-19 high could be on the way for the country as health officials predict only half of actual cases are being reported.

Yesterday there were 5745 new cases in the community and 15 people died with the virus.

A large proportion of these cases were in Auckland, with 1925 reported.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also isolating after testing positive on Saturday but is so far only experiencing moderate symptoms and is "doing ok".

There were 384 people in hospital including eight in intensive care.

The number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid is now 973.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,039,575 cases in New Zealand.

Yesterday's seven-day rolling average was up again, it came in at 7608 compared to last Sunday's 7510.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday's figures were a reminder to stay vigilant.

This comes after Ardern was sent to home isolation last week when her partner Clarke Gayford contracted the virus, and on Saturday she herself tested positive.

Their daughter Neve also tested positive on Wednesday.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, who filled in for Ardern's media slots this morning, told AM that Ardern was "doing okay".

"As she described on Saturday, she's got moderate symptoms but like anyone else with Covid she needs to take this a day at a time and she needs to rest up."

She said Ardern was gutted though to not be in Parliament for the big week ahead.

"Obviously she's gutted not to be here. It's a really big week here in parliament [with] the Budget and the Emissions Reduction Plan and we are gutted not to have her here."

Meanwhile, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield warned on Friday that only half of the country's Covid infections are likely being reported.

The country had probably reached the low point for cases and hospitalisations from this outbreak, and could be on the way back up, he said.

In Auckland, cases have jumped 50 per cent in a few weeks, which scientists say could signal the start of a national climb to a new Covid-19 normal.

Daily cases peaked in Auckland in early March at 13,252 before the combined seven-day rolling average across Auckland's three district health boards fell below 1600 a month ago.

But at the start of this week, the daily average was close to 2500, and it could top 3000 in coming weeks as the virus continued working its way through communities, said Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank.

Auckland has previously been identified as the place to watch, as its outbreak was weeks ahead of the rest of the country after Omicron was detected in the community in January.

"Auckland's the place to look [first] really - the equilibrium's starting to shift towards case numbers rising", epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said late last month, as infection rates began trending up.