Life under the orange traffic light setting, the big test for Wellington's Transmission Gully & major road closure for Easter all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Life under the orange traffic light setting, the big test for Wellington's Transmission Gully & major road closure for Easter all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid case numbers have falling, and in some places around the country they are well and truly coming down as the country settles into its first day with eased restrictions under the orange traffic light setting.

The Ministry of Health is due to reveal the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 9495 new cases in the community and 551 people were in hospital with the virus.

Health officials also said yesterday that a further 15 people had died with the virus.

There were 47 cases detected at the border.

Cases in the South Island however continue to sit high.

Yesterday there were 1670 new cases in Canterbury which was just shy of Auckland's 1828.

Across the entire South Island, there were 3802 cases detected.

This came as the Government announced yesterday that the country would move to the orange traffic light setting from today.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said positive signs - including a fall in new case numbers - meant it was time to relax restrictions and depart from the red setting. "We are over the peak, we are coming down the other side; in some places we're coming well down".

Under the new setting the 200 people cap for indoor hospitality venues, events and gatherings has been canned.

Face masks are also not required to be worn in as many places anymore including in bars, restaurants and even schools.

However, they must still be worn when visiting shops, which has left retailers fuming.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said a lack of progress on them was infuriating.

"While it is good news that the country is moving to orange, it is absurd that the Government is removing mask requirements in the hospitality and education sectors, but keeping them for retail," he said.

Hipkins has defended the new mask-wearing rules.

He told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that mask rules remained in supermarkets and other shops because it was likely elderly and immunocompromised people had to visit these places. The rules were now removed for nightclubs and bars because people had a choice to attend those places.

"Masks are required where you have to go, so you have to go to the supermarket. If you're going out to a nightclub, it's a choice to go there and you're taking on a higher degree of risk."

Meanwhile, the move to orange means Air New Zealand passengers no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to fly domestically.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said it was a move in the right direction to make travelling easier for people.

"I'm seeing encouraging signs with bookings so I'm pretty excited about what we're seeing from the Government."