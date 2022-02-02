February 3 2022 The Government is reopening the border – starting with Kiwis coming from Australia from February 27 - with the MIQ system to end for all but "high-risk" unvaccinated travellers.

Covid cases across New Zealand are expected to rise as Omicron spreads around regions, on the day the Government made sweeping changes to international border restrictions.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest update in a statement at 1pm.

This morning Capital and Coast District Health Board confirmed that a person tested positive for Covid-19 at Wellington Regional Hospital yesterday.

The person had turned up at the hospital for an issue not related to Covid but was tested because they had symptoms.

They were now isolating on a ward set up to manage Covid-19 patients and investigations were underway to determine the source of their infection, the health board said.

Yesterday there were 142 new cases in the community and 54 detected at the border.

Six people were in hospital with the virus, but none in ICU or HDU.

Yesterday new community cases spanned the country including Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Hawke's Bay,Nelson Marlborough and Canterbury.

Ahead of today's update on case numbers the Government announced it was reopening the border – starting with Kiwis coming from Australia from the end of the month.

In a speech to Business NZ in Auckland this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined the five stage process of reopening the borders.

It also came on the same day changes to the mask-wearing protocol come into effect from 11.59pm tonight.

The changes were announced nine days ago by Ardern at a press conference and they affect those visiting food and drink businesses and other close proximity settings, as well as some primary and secondary students and workplaces with vaccine mandates in place.

On the new mask rules, Ardern said they would further help the "slow down of Omicron".

One of the new rules is that a face mask now needs to be an actual mask, meaning a covering that is attached to the head by loops around the ears or head - scarfs, bandannas and even T-shirts no longer suffice.

Within just a month of the first community exposure to Omicron in New Zealand, the variant has already become the dominant strain of Covid-19.

New modelling predicted that New Zealand could hit 400 daily cases by the end of the week.