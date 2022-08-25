New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine, the police bill for parliament protest revealed and the Government called out over increased spending on polling research in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An analysis has revealed that New Zealand's pandemic response has left it with one of the lowest excess mortality rates in the world as the country's cases, including hospitalisations, continue to decrease.

Today's cases will be released from the Ministry of Health in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 3140 new cases in the community and the seven-day rolling average was 3303, last Wednesday it was 3975.

There were 373 people in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

The seven day rolling average of hospitalisations was down by over 100 compared with last Wednesday's rate of 541.

The ministry also reported a further 17 deaths yesterday and there are now a total of 1845 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19.

In a commentary published yesterday, researchers Dr Jennifer Summers, Professor Nick Wilson, Dr Lucy Telfar Barnard, Dr Julie Bennett, Dr Amanda Kvalsvig and Professor Michael Baker compared our mortality rates against five other high-income jurisdictions in the Asia-Pacific region.

They were Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, which used a mix elimination and "suppression" to force down infection rates before being overwhelmed by Omicron.

Like New Zealand, all of those jurisdictions used these tough strategies to keep the virus at bay while they vaccinated as much of their populations as possible.

Across the entire pandemic period, New Zealand had minus 215 excess deaths per million, which equated to around 1103 fewer people dying than in a scenario in which the Covid-19 crisis never happened.

If we'd experienced a similar per capita excess mortality rate with other jurisdictions, then the country may have seen 1856 extra deaths (Japan), or 2127 (Taiwan), 2577 (Australia), 3798 (Singapore) or 5167 (South Korea).

Remarkably, there were only nine jurisdictions on the planet which had recorded negative cumulative excess mortality for the pandemic period, of which New Zealand was the largest.

They noted, however, that the ongoing toll from Omicron here was gradually decreasing the magnitude of that reduction - and Baker has previously pointed out the virus has become one of our leading causes of death.

"New Zealand used the elimination strategy to keep mortality low throughout the earlier part of the pandemic, allowing time for development and delivery of vaccines before widespread Covid-19 circulation," the experts said.

"However, there still remain areas in which the pandemic response and management could be significantly improved to reduce the ongoing morbidity and mortality burden, and to protect health workers and health systems."

Meanwhile, 1 News reported that New Zealand police spent $3.7 million in response to the anti-mandate protest at Parliament in February.

This figure was obtained under the Official Information Act which also revealed that police spent over $1 million on accommodation, $1 million on staff expense claims, $670,000 on travel, $290,000 on food, nearly $500,000 on hire equipment and $125,000 was spent on external providers and other costs.

The information released also shows that 1802 of the 2309 police deployments were from stations outside of the Wellington district and there were 152 injuries among police staff - including broken bones, burns, poisoning, open wounds and concussions.