Christchurch residents have rushed out to get tested for Covid-19 this morning, with the number of cars causing issues on the roads. Photo / NZME

Christchurch residents have rushed out to get tested for Covid-19 this morning after a spike in cases in the city.

A spokesperson for Christchurch Airport said there is a huge demand at the Orchard Rd testing station, with traffic blocking Orchard Rd and stopping people from getting to the airport.

"People cannot turn right off SH1 at the Harewood Rd roundabout without getting caught up in the traffic jam.

"We advise people coming to the airport to catch or meet a flight to continue past that roundabout and keep going to take the slip road onto Memorial Avenue," they said.

An NZME reporter at the scene said there is a whole line of cars queueing up from the Orchard Rd roundabout all the way back to the airport.

They said they can see dozens of cars lined up in the distance from the testing centre.

Traffic management appears to have been put in place, with people in high-vis directing traffic near the roundabout.

The line from the Orchard Rd testing centre in Christchurch on Monday. Photo / NZME

A number of cars turned around and left the line when they saw the size of it, they said.

The Canterbury District Health Board has been approached for comment.

It comes as positive Covid-19 cases are reported at two more Canterbury schools.

Star News is reporting Kaiapoi High School and South New Brighton School have both informed their school communities about the cases.

A student at Kaiapoi High tested positive and was understood to have been infectious from February 17 to 19.

In an email, principal Bruce Kearney said while day-to-day activities at the school will continue as normal, there will be a "major emphasis on watching for any symptoms," Star News reported.

Meanwhile, a staff member at South New Brighton School on Estuary Rd has tested positive. The teacher attended school from February 15 but no children have been identified as close contacts and students should still go to school.

South New Brighton School principal Susan Walls said in a letter to parents and caregivers that contact tracing of the case had been completed but everyone still needs to "watch for symptoms".

Several Canterbury schools, including St Thomas of Canterbury College, Knights Stream School, Hoon Hay School and Marian College, have reported positive Covid cases.