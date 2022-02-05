The Ministry of Health has urged people to take precautions as many prepare to travel for the long weekend. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

The Ministry of Health has urged people to take precautions as many prepare to travel for the long weekend. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

There are 243 new community Covid-19 cases today - the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

Yesterday, there were 209 new Covid cases in the community.

The record was 222 daily community cases on November 16 last year at the height of the Delta outbreak.

The Ministry of Health today reported new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Whanganui, and Wellington. Auckland has the highest number of cases with 165.

The MOH also officially reported three cases in Nelson Marlborough which were announced by the Ministry yesterday.

The seven day rolling average of community cases is 148.

There are 10 people in hospital and one person in ICU and the average age of patients is 60. The location of cases in hospital is: North Shore, 2; Middlemore, 3; Auckland, 2; Rotorua, 2; Christchurch: 1.

"We are reminding you that if you are going away this Waitangi weekend, you should have plans in place in the event you are identified as a close contact, get Covid-19 symptoms, or find out you have Covid-19," the MOH said in a statement.

"You are likely to need to self-isolate wherever you become a close contact or test positive, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans."

The MOH also reported two cases in Wellington which remain under investigation for links to previously reported cases. One case is isolating at home and the other in managed accommodation.

People on the flight Jetstar 252, Wellington-Auckland on January 29 between 7.59am and 8.59am are considered a close contact if seated in rows 3, 4, 5, 6 or 7. Those passangers are advised to self-isolate and test immediately.

Two other new locations of interest hinclude the F45 Training gym at 348 New North Rd, Kingsland on January 26 between 12.06pm and 1.15pm and a private event at the Tarka Indian Eatery in Mission Bay on January 30 from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Yesterday was a record day for boosters shots across New Zealand, with 66,864 booster doses administered taking the total so far to more than 1.5 million.

As of today, more than 90 per cent of Hawke's Bay's Māori population have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Twelve DHB regions now have more than 90 per cent of Māori partially vaccinated.

Five people have become infected with the virus in Hokianga, Northland.

Hauora Hokianga said, in a Facebook post, they were advised by officials late last night there were five new positive Covid-19 cases in the area.

Until they had further details, the growing Omicron cases in the country was an important reminder to get vaccinated, they said.

"Please ensure that you are extra vigilant over the long weekend and please stay away from large gatherings," they urged.

The community health group was encouraging people who were isolating or a close contact to reach out to them if they needed assistance.

Kia ora tātou, Update!! 🛑We were advised late this evening that there are 5 new positive Covid-19 cases in Hokianga.... Posted by Hauora Hokianga on Friday, February 4, 2022

Covid-19 modeller professor Michael Plank yesterday said although Omicron infections had so far risen slightly slower than in many other countries, case numbers were still doubling roughly every four days.

"It is likely we'll see record cases numbers very soon, if not [today] then I think it will be within the next few days."

Plank said it was too early to predict how New Zealand's Omicron outbreak would pan out.

So far the average daily case numbers had doubled about every four to five days, whereas they had doubled every two to three days in some countries.

If New Zealand can keep the doubling of infections to the lower end of that scale, it will be quite good by comparison, he said.

"We'll also find that our red traffic light system and the measures people are taking are doing their job, which is to slow things down and spread out the load on our health systems," he said.

Daily numbers were still far below earlier modelling tipping as many as 50,000 new cases could be emerging by Waitangi Day.

However, as pandemic-weary Kiwis seek a more normal life involving unimpeded overseas travel and no lockdowns, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday urged against complacency.

The threat of infection spread has triggered a warning to holidaymakers in a week which has seen Auckland once more become the nation's Covid hotspot.

Officials warned this week that travel contributed to the spread of the infection and said it was important people going away took measures to reduce the risk of both catching and spreading the virus.