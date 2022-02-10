Anti-mandate protest approaches fourth day, Cyclone Dovi on the way and close contact exemption registrations open in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Anti-mandate protest approaches fourth day, Cyclone Dovi on the way and close contact exemption registrations open in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Queenstown skydiving business and flights out of the holiday hotspot and on main trunk routes have been added to the Covid-19 locations of interest list as Omicron continues to spread in the south.

All those at NZONE Skydiving Queenstown on February 5 between 12.30pm and 1.45pm are deemed close contacts and should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

The Otago Daily Times is reporting it understands some staff at the business have been stood down pending negative results.

This morning the Ministry of Health identified three flights as high risk with those in certain rows required to get tested immediately and self-isolate.

They include flight NZ0566 from Christchurch to Auckland on January 30 at 6pm. Those seated in rows 22-26 are regarded as close contacts and asked to get tested and self-isolate immediately.

A second Air New Zealand flight NZ628 from Queenstown to Auckland at 8.30pm on February 6 is also regarded as a potential exposure site. Those seated in rows 14-18 are considered close contacts and need to take action.

A Jetstar Airways flight JQ259 from Auckland to Wellington on Friday, February 4 at 10.30am is also potential exposure site. Those seated on rows 7-11 are regarded as close contacts and need to self-isolate immediately.

And Jetstar flight JQ256 from Wellington to Auckland on Sunday at 1pm is also regarded as a location of interest. Those seated in rows 21-25 are regarded as close contacts and must take action.



The Ballarat Queenstown, a pub in the town centre, is also considered a high-risk exposure site. Anyone at the establishment between 7pm and 8pm on Febuary 5 is requested to self-isolate and get tested.

A host of other eateries in the region have been added to the exposure sites including Armando's Kitchen Italian Cafe in Cromwell, the Ballarat Bar in Queenstown and the Cardrona Hotel and Scroggin Coffee and Eatery in Wanaka.

They join a growing number of businesses added as locations of interest since the announcement of the first Omicron case in Queenstown on Thursday.

Skyline Gondola Queenstown is also on the list on February 5, between 3.30pm and 5.45pm.

The ODT reports Skyline chief executive Geoff MacDonald said the case was a casual contact visiting the site and the business was waiting on further advice from the health board.

MacDonald said staff were continuing to work and monitor their health.

Other locations include the My Thai Lounge and Queenstown Aiport.

Just hours after the Queenstown Covid case was announced, a case was also confirmed in Dunedin.

The Southern District Health Board advised of the case in a release shortly before 9pm on Thursday.

The SDHB said the person was in Dunedin, Wanaka and Cromwell during their infectious period.

The board said locations of interest would be published on the Ministry of Health website when they were identified.

There were no locations on the list in those areas as of 11am on Friday.

The release said the Dunedin case was isolating at home, and the variant had not been confirmed.

The case will be counted in today's Ministry of Health case numbers, as will the two cases confirmed in Queenstown.

The SDHB said an investigation into the source of the Dunedin case was ongoing.

It followed a record-breaking 306 new cases yesterday. Twelve people are in hospital with the virus but none are in intensive care.

The new community cases were in Northland (12), Auckland (216), Waikato (48), Tairāwhiti (4), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (6), MidCentral (2), Taranaki (5), Hutt Valley (3) and the Capital and Coast (3).