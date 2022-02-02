Wellington Regional Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at Wellington Regional Hospital.

Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) chief executive Fionnagh Dougan confirmed to the Herald a person had come to the hospital on Wednesday for an unrelated issue but was symptomatic.

They then tested positive for the virus.

"Our staff managed the person as per red pathway protocols when Covid-19 symptoms were identified. All staff that interacted with the person were wearing appropriate PPE and are fully vaccinated."

The patient is now isolated on a ward set up specifically to handle Covid-19 infections, and investigations are underway to determine the source of their infection.

It comes as Wellington recorded one high-risk location of interest – Denny's in Porirua.

Anyone who was at the diner between 9.15am and 10.50am on Monday is asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five.

There are currently three active cases of Covid-19 in Wellington, and two in the Hutt, with no new cases announced in the region yesterday.

Only one case – in the Hutt – has been confirmed as Omicron, but New Zealanders have been asked to now assume all cases are the new infectious variant.