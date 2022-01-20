Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the Palmerston North Covid case reported yesterday has the Omicron variant.

The case was released from a Christchurch MIQ facility on Sunday, having returned five negative tests.

They then travelled to Palmerston North and spent Monday to Wednesday visiting several stores, a supermarket, a cafe and an early childhood centre.

The person was considered to have been infectious from Monday.

They have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are now isolating at home.

In a Facebook post an hour ago, MidCentral DHB - which includes Palmerston North - said there are no further cases in the region today.

The Ministry of Health's locations of interest page has just been updated to state that the locations are "linked to an Omicron case".

Meanwhile there are nine new Covid cases in Nelson today - all in the same household.

The cases are believed to be in Motueka, Stuff reported.

Public health officials are investigating a recent traveller to Auckland as the possible source of infection.

The ministry is due to give the latest Covid numbers at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 39 new cases in the community and 46 cases of Covid-19 were detected at the border.

There were 21 people in hospital, with just one in an intensive care unit.

Positive wastewater test in Tairāwhiti

This morning Hauora Tairāwhiti confirmed a wastewater sample taken in the region on Monday had tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials said there were currently no confirmed cases of the infection in Tairāwhiti.

Another routine sample was being tested that was taken on Tuesday. Results for that sample were expected today.

The positive result might indicate there was a person or people in the community who had an active Covid-19 infection, said officials.

Three Omicron cases confirmed in Auckland

Meanwhile, three cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Auckland - with a fourth suspected in a household contact.

Yesterday at a press conference from Labour's retreat caucus in New Plymouth, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that there would not be lockdowns when Omicron got into the community.

According to latest modelling almost 2000 Omicron cases a day - 10 times the Delta peak - are expected in the Auckland region in just six weeks in the event of an outbreak.

Northland restrictions ease

As the country prepares for the highly transmissible variant to enter the community, restrictions eased this morning in Northland.

The region moved into the orange setting alongside the rest of the country.

"We won't be able to stop Omicron entering the community, but we can use tools to try and slow it down. We need to be on guard, and ready so that is why the country will remain at orange on an Omicron preparedness setting," said Ardern.

Hastings cluster grows

Hawke's Bay now has a total of nine Covid-19 cases, with three more positive cases associated with a Hastings cluster now identified.

All three new cases are linked to the Hastings cluster, taking that cluster, which began when a positive case attended two fitness classes at a local church, to eight.

The ninth case was reported yesterday and is likely to have contracted Covid-19 out of the region.

Two of the new cases will be reported in the Ministry of Health's case figures today, with the third new case to be reported in tomorrow's figures, as it missed the daily reporting cut off.