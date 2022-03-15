Protesters started a fire on Parliament grounds and threw bricks and other objects as police moved in on the occupation site on Wednesday. Video / Michael Neilson

By RNZ

New documents show intelligence agencies warned a violent protest in response to Covid-19 restrictions was possible late last year.

Anti-mandate protesters illegally occupied a large chunk of Wellington's CBD just months later. The occupation ended in a violent riot that saw fires set on Parliament's lawn and objects hurled at police.

The November report from the interagency group responsible for assessing the terror threats to New Zealand states the pandemic has "almost certainly" contributed to the spread of anti-authority rhetoric.

Police arrest anti-mandate protesters at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is unlikely this will contribute to a terrorist attack in the short term, the report says.

"We cannot discount the possibility of violent protest or sabotage targeting testing or vaccination facilities or other targets perceived to represent the mitigation programme."

People have spent more time online while isolating during Covid-19 lockdowns, it says.

"As a result, it is likely they have had greater exposure to disinformation, conspiracy theories and online extremist content regarding the virus, vaccines, and government mitigation programmes."

Fires break out at the end of the Covid-19 Convoy protest at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The report notes it is likely many of the people who have engaged with such content didn't seek it out, but were exposed to it on social media.

Social media algorithms likely helped spread this content, it says.

The large amount of violent and threatening rhetoric about the Covid-19 restrictions increases the possibility that "genuine threats could be obfuscated or overlooked".

"These factors will continue to challenge the ability of intelligence and law enforcement agencies to identify legitimate attack plots and distinguish them from hoax or non-credible threats."

New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) head Rebecca Kitteridge earlier told Parliament's security and intelligence select committee she was concerned by an increase in violent, anti-authority rhetoric in New Zealand.

A small number of politically-motivated violent extremists in New Zealand are reacting to Covid-19 health measures, Kitteridge told MPs.

"It is assessed as probable that there are politically motivated violent extremists in New Zealand who have the intent to carry out a terrorist attack."

The NZSIS has investigated significant foreign interference efforts targeting politicians, media, academics and the private sector in the past year, Kitteridge said.