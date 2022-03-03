Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Covid-19 Wellington protest: The moment occupation turned into a riot

11 minutes to read
Protesters started a fire on Parliament grounds and threw bricks and other objects as police moved in on the occupation site on Wednesday. Video / Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson
By
Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

Political reporter Michael Neilson reports on when the protest at Parliament turned into a riot.

"Let's burn down the Law School, it's made of wood!"

It seems unbelievable those words were even said, let

