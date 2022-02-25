There were five deaths and a record 12,011 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Friday. Video / Jed Bradley / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / George Heard

There were five deaths and a record 12,011 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Friday. Video / Jed Bradley / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / George Heard

By RNZ

A group representing overseas New Zealanders says it's "absolutely bonkers" that returning Kiwis have to isolate - some in MIQ - when there are 12,000 daily cases in the community.

Nineteen cases were detected at the border yesterday. The 12,000 community cases recorded yesterday are 630 times more than those border cases.

People returning to New Zealand still must spend seven days in a quarantined hotel, even if they have tested negative before flying.

From Monday, those coming from Australia can isolate at home, and then two weeks later, that will also apply to New Zealanders from elsewhere in the world. They still must stay at home for the entire seven-day period.

Grounded Kiwis spokesman Martin Newell, who is in Melbourne, said the inconsistency was clear.

From Monday, those coming from Australia can isolate themselves at home. Photo / RNZ

"There is no reason for people coming back to New Zealand that has tested negative before they fly, are fully vaccinated, and can self-test when they arrive with a [rapid antigen test] to go into self-isolation for seven days."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Checkpoint this requirement was likely to change, but possibly not for two weeks.

"Mr Hipkins is a smart individual. It doesn't take a week to see the logic that 12,000 cases a day in New Zealand is more risk to returning travellers than the travellers are [to the community]," Newell said.

"The question now for Kiwis wanting to come home is: 'do I want to expose myself to Covid in New Zealand?, not the other way around. New Zealand presents more of a risk to returning travellers than [vice versa]."

- RNZ