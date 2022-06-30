The Prime Minister gets into trade negotiations, could we move to the green traffic light setting today and how AT's making streets around schools safer in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Prime Minister gets into trade negotiations, could we move to the green traffic light setting today and how AT's making streets around schools safer in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand will stay at the orange traffic light setting as 7432 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the country needed to remain at this setting as Covid case numbers were starting to "creep up".

Today the Government also made changes to reinfection advice. Anyone who experienced symptoms 29 days or longer after a previous infection must test and isolate if they return a positive result.

"Moving back to red is unnecessary at the moment. We can continue to manage the virus at orange, but are putting in place a range of additional measures to help manage a recent rise in cases," Verrall said.

But with hospitals under pressure from flu and Covid and numbers starting to creep up again a suite of additional measures were being put in place to help reduce spread, she said.

The Government also announced 50 child-sized masks would be made available to every Year 4-7 student in New Zealand.

An additional 20,000-30,000 masks a week would be provided to all other students and school staff. Extra funding would be made available to schools and early childhood services to support better ventilation over the winter months.

"Getting vaccinated is the number one thing New Zealanders can do to help relieve pressure on our health system this winter. We are seeing an overrepresentation of unvaccinated people in hospital admissions so we strongly urge everyone to make sure they are up to date with their vaccines.

"We are also updating our advice around reinfection and are now asking anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms 29 days or longer following their initial infection to test. Should they test positive they will need to isolate for seven days.

"This is a change from earlier advice which was that people would not need to retest if they had tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 90 days and is based on the latest international evidence and the need to isolate quickly people with reinfections.

"However household contacts who have had Covid-19 within 90 days won't need to isolate, unless they are symptomatic. There is clear updated advice on what they should do to reduce risks to themselves and others. "

Verrall said while reinfections were low at the moment they were likely to increase.

"The B.5 variant of Omicron is predicted to become the dominant strain in the country in the coming weeks and is a different variant to what most New Zealanders caught the first time around.

"With these measures, alongside additional support in schools and early childhood services, the Government is stepping up our response to help reduce the spread of Covid. We always said this was going to be a challenging winter and we need everyone to play their part to help us get through safely."

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health reported a further 19 deaths of people with Covid-19 today.

These deaths had occurred in the past seven days.

There are 411 cases in hospitals across the country, including six people receiving intensive care treatment.

Two people whose deaths were reported today were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths."

Two of these people were from Northland, three were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Hawke's Bay, two were from Wellington, one was from Nelson-Marlborough, four were from Canterbury and two people were from the Southern region.

The total number of reported deaths with Covid-19 is now 1522. The seven-day rolling average is 13.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6114.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases at the same time last week was 4817.

The ministry has included a number of new indices in today's update.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 hospitalisations is 363. This time last week it was 353.

The locations of today's 411 hospitalised cases is: Northland (four), Waitematā (88), Counties Manukau (38), Auckland (58), Waikato (30), Bay of Plenty (nine), Lakes (19), Tairāwhiti (one), Hawke's Bay (11), Taranaki (10), Whanganui (two), MidCentral (19), Wairarapa (six), Hutt Valley (13), Capital and Coast (27), Nelson Marlborough (13), Canterbury (35), South Canterbury (two), West Coast (two) and the Southern region (24).

The average age of hospitalised cases is 63.

The ministry also included a winter illness update in its statement, which said of the 68 people in Auckland and Counties Manukau hospitals for SARI illnesses (severe acute respiratory infection) Covid-19 was the cause of infection in 12.7 per cent of cases and Influenza was the cause in 68.4 per cent.

Other causes of infection were rhinoviruses and enteroviruses (15 per cent).

"The current rate of hospitalisations in Auckland and Counties Manukau is in line with rates seen in recent years."

There are 42,782 active community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Two hundred and six of the new reported cases had recently travelled overseas, the ministry said.

Of the new admissions to hospital, 49 Covid-19 cases were either unvaccinated or not eligible for vaccination; four cases were partially immunised less than seven days from a second dose or had only received one dose; 60 cases were double vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case; and 207 cases had received booster at least seven days before being reported as a case.