New, more accurate Covid tests which return results in 30 minutes will be trialled at Auckland Airport.

Lamp (loop-mediated isothermal amplification) tests are more accurate than a RAT (rapid antigen test) and can be self-administered.

They will be trialled at the airport, initially limited to 30 Air NZ staff, and could eventually be used in hospitals and other sectors, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said this morning.

The announcement was made as New Zealand began welcoming visitors from visa waiver countries today.

The cost of each test is $110, to be paid by the user. That is cheaper than a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which costs about $250.

Verrall said testing remained a key public health measure to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

She said the new, innovative tests combined the speed of RATs with the accuracy of a PCR test.

They could be used at home or at the airport, and did not require any assistance from health professionals.

The trial would run for three months and its cost would be shared by the Government and Air NZ.

"The accuracy of the Lamp test has already been established through clinical trials," Verrall said.

"The purpose of this trial is to prove that the test can be easily self-administered, and that the Air New Zealand crew taking part can quickly identify the results.

"There are many wider benefits that Lamp tests could provide to New Zealanders. These include a self-test option with quick results for travellers, border workers, healthcare workers and critical employees prior to travel or commencing work.

"Lamp tests could also be used for high-risk settings such as aged residential care facilities and hospitals."

Verrall said if the trial was successful, passengers could eventually carry a test in their suitcase while they were abroad. That would make it easier to test themselves instead of having to find testing methods in a different country, she said.

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran said it was never too early to prepare for the future in case new variants or another pandemic emerged.

The trial run by Lucira, which made the Lamp tests, would be "another tool in the toolbox", he said.

Foran said he expected visitor numbers to start rising in July. Air NZ had rehired 800 pilots and cabin crew in anticipation of increased travel numbers.

Meanwhile, Radio New Zealand reports New Zealand's border will for the first time in more than two years fully reopen to international visitors at midnight tonight.

New Zealand snapped its border shut to anyone without citizenship or residency on March 19, 2020.

The border has already been reopened to vaccinated Australians and some international students.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said almost 1000 people will arrive on the first three flights, which will come from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Fiji.

The airline has been struggling to prepare for the influx in international visitors due to staff recruitment issues.