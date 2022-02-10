There are 306 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today. Video / NZ Herald

​A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed in Dunedin this evening.

The Southern District Health Board advised of the case in a release shortly before 9pm.

The SDHB said the person was in Dunedin, Wanaka, and Cromwell during their infectious period.

The board said locations of interest would be published on the Ministry of Health website when they were identified.

"If you live in, or have visited, the Dunedin, Wanaka or Cromwell area recently please check this list. It is updated regularly.

"The SDHB asks anyone with cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested for Covid-19 and isolate at home until a negative test result is returned.

"The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant is a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. If you have these symptoms, please get tested as soon as possible."

The release said the Dunedin case was isolating at home, and the variant had not been confirmed.

The case will be counted in tomorrow's Ministry of Health case numbers, as will the two cases confirmed earlier today in Queenstown.

The SDHB said an investigation into the source of the Dunedin case was ongoing.