February 19 2022 There were 1901 new Covid-19 cases in the community today as more people are on their way to Wellington's protester-occupied Parliament grounds. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard / Mike Scott

Nelson Marlborough DHB has the highest booster rate across New Zealand at 73 per cent of eligible people aged 12-plus.

The figures were released by the Ministry of Health, alongside the announcement that the country recorded 1901 new cases of Covid-19 today.

At the opposite end of the scale from Nelson Marlborough, the three Auckland metro DHBs and Waikato DHB have the lowest booster rate across New Zealand, at 62 per cent of eligible people aged 12-plus.

To date, more than 2.1 million booster shots have been given nationally, with over 25,000 administered on Friday alone.

There are 76 people in hospital around the country, and no one in ICU or HDU.

Today's case numbers represent a slight drop from yesterday's record-breaking 1929 cases.

Of today's 1901 cases, 1240 are in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health has reminded the public that under Phase 2 of the Omicron outbreak health response those who test positive will get a text from 2328.

This text will contain an access code and a link to the contact tracing form to complete as well as information regarding self-isolation and general advice for cases.

"Completing this form as soon as possible will ensure we can alert people who have been potentially exposed and is vital in supporting the health response to Omicron under Phase 2," the ministry said in its 1pm statement.

"Most people with Omicron will have mild illness and won't require additional support. Those who need more support whether it's because they are unable to use the self-service technology or that they have high health or social needs, will receive supported assistance throughout their isolation period tailored to their individual needs."

The most common early symptom of the Omicron variant is a cough, followed by a sore throat.