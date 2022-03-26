The latest Covid case numbers are due at 1pm, as well as an update on hospitalisations and deaths. Photo / Bevan Conley

COVID LATEST

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest Covid-19 data following one of New Zealand's deadliest days over the entire pandemic.

Yesterday the Ministry reported 20 people had died with Covid in the previous 24 hours. The youngest was aged in their 40s, the oldest in their 90s.

Eleven of those who died were in Auckland and Waikato with the rest spread across the country.

Yesterday there were also 841 people in hospital and 27 in intensive care, with 14,175 new cases. Hospitalisations continue to fall, which was "encouraging", the Ministry of Health said.

"This is driven by a decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron."

However the seven-day rolling average of deaths is 13, and that number continues to rise.

New Zealand's total Covid-related deaths now stand at 254 since the start of the pandemic.

The grim death toll came on the same day Covid rules were relaxed. Scanning in is no longer required, and gathering limits have been lifted for outdoor activities while 200 people are allowed indoors as long as vaccine passes are used.

Vaccine passes will no longer be required from April 5.

The lifting of restrictions has led one top doctor to speak out, warning the return of crowds at rugby games and other gatherings will lead to a spike in cases.

And while many people will be relishing a return to socialising and gathering, there are concerns the easing of restrictions will force some people to become more isolated, with worrying repercussions for their wellbeing.

Immunocompromised people - including those with disabilities and the elderly - have voiced fears that they are at highest risk from any increased spread caused by changing the rules.

With Omicron circulating widely in the community, many are choosing to isolate further to avoid becoming infected, or to keep vulnerable household members safe.