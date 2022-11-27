Dairy owners set to stand in solidarity, the 'dangerous' Three Waters provision lawyers are calling out and healthcare pay parity in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 cases are continuing to increase and hundreds remain in hospital with the virus as this third Omicron wave, dubbed a “subvariant soup”, takes hold.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest Covid figures in its weekly update today.

Last Monday, the ministry reported 24,068 new cases for the seven days prior.

There was also a further 40 deaths reported - one of which was a child under the age of 10.

By last Sunday, there were 344 people in hospital with the virus.

Activist group Zero Covid NZ reported that there were 2580 new cases yesterday which is up from 2257 on the same day last week.

This third wave, dubbed as a “subvariant soup” may push daily Covid-19 cases over 11,000 this summer.

The subvariant landscape is growing to be more complex than ever - it’s an ever-evolving, hydra-like menace with so many forms and faces that scientists are battling to keep up with it, says NZ Herald science reporter Jamie Morton.

When Omicron burst through our borders last summer it was a simpler beast – and Kiwis infected in that first major wave most likely would have caught the virus in one of two varieties.

That was BA.1 - its “original” type, thought to have evolved on a distinct track spanning right back to the pandemic’s opening months – and BA.2, its more agile mark two.

By travelling to every corner of the globe, these earliest editions of Omicron have gone on to spawn several hundred monitored lineages, with fresh ones being catalogued each week.

While that might seem an impressive amount of diversity to jam into the space of a year, it’s hardly surprising to scientists who study viruses like Sars-CoV-2.

In simple terms, the longer and more easily a virus is able to jump between us, the quicker it learns how to infect us.

Over June and July, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants drove a flood of infections that pushed New Zealand’s reported daily cases past 10,000.

In New Zealand and elsewhere, some have managed to carve out larger slices of our infection pie than others: namely BA.2.75, better known as Centaurus.

Around the time our winter wave was building, scientists detected our first cases of the second-generation subvariant of BA.2, BA.2.75, which packed eight extra mutations in its spike protein.

Meanwhile, a Centaurus lineage with an additional three spike protein mutations, and dubbed BR.2.1, has been on the rise in New South Wales and was circulating at low levels here.

Also showing good potential to spread was BA.2 descendant BN.1, recorded in more than 30 countries, and behind a growing proportion of US cases.

That these various strains could spread and power waves together explained why health officials are warning daily cases could peak at more than 11,000 over summer.

“If you’ve got one variant with a 10 per cent growth advantage over BA.5, and something else with the same edge, then you’d expect them both to co-circulate,” Welch said.

“It’s really no different from having just one variant with the same advantage, but which is more widespread.”