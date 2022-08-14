Covid-19 detections are also falling in our wastewater testing. File photo / Dom Thomas / RNZ

There are 2,618 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - the lowest number of new cases since February.

There are 557 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health reported 11 virus-related deaths. Three of those deaths were from Auckland region, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from MidCentral, three were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury.

One was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, four were women and seven were men.

Yesterday there were 3650 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand and 546 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers yesterday was 4418.

Eight days ago it was 5608.

And yesterday's seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations had fallen from 703 to 594.

The ministry yesterday announced there were 17 deaths attributable to Covid-19. The total number of people whose deaths are confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 is 1750. Attributable means Covid-19 was either the underlying cause or a contributing factor.