As Kiwis prepare to scatter to all corners of the country for the upcoming long weekend, the drive to get more people boosted against Omicron ramped up today with the three-month gap taking effect.

The threat of infection spread has triggered a warning to holidaymakers in a week which has seen Auckland once more become the nation's Covid hotspot.

The Ministry of Health is due to give an update at 1pm.

Yesterday, there were more than 147 new community cases and 44 detected at the border.

Auckland was the most infected region with 90 new cases in a day. There were 15 cases in Waikato, 14 in Northland, with the rest of the cases across Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Hawke's Bay and Wellington.

Thirteen people are currently in hospitals across the North Island with Covid-19, but none require intensive care.

People across New Zealand today took advantage of the revised Pfizer booster schedule, which was brought forward a month earlier in the week, lining up at vaccination stations and clinics across the country.

It will mean a million more New Zealanders will be eligible for their booster shot.

So far more than 1.3 million people have had the extra jab, regarded as the best defence against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

It comes as health officials have urged travellers ahead of the long weekend to prepare to self-isolate if away from home.

Holidaymakers are being told to prepare for self-isolation should they end up with Covid-19 or come into contact with an infected person this long weekend. Photo / Jed Bradley

"You are likely to need to self-isolate wherever you become a close contact or test positive, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for accommodation and changing your travel plans," the ministry said.

"There are limited alternative accommodation options for those who are unable to safely isolate in their own homes or if they have travelled elsewhere, and as case numbers rise, the accommodation will be focused on those with high needs."

Officials warned travel contributed to the spread of the infection and said it was important people going away took measures to reduce the risk of both catching and spreading the virus.

Anyone with any symptoms is advised not to travel. Instead, they should get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned.

"The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. If you have any of these symptoms, please get a test."

Holidaymakers were advised to wear a mask inside, physical distance and scan in at locations using the Covid Tracer app.

Earlier today Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was sceptical about projected international modelling that tens of thousands of new community cases would be surging across New Zealand by this long Waitangi Day holiday weekend.

Questioned on earlier figures that up to 50,000 new cases would be emerging by Waitangi Day - and 80,000 a day a few weeks later - Hipkins described the calculations as useful, saying it was better to have some modelling than none.

"I've always been pretty sceptical about the models," he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

"They are useful. It's better to have some modelling than no modelling. It's a little bit like the weather forecast. Some nights they say it's going to rain tomorrow and it turns out being a nice sunny day."