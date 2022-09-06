How a Government blunder actually sent Northland into lockdown, will a new youth crime package actually work? And the mystery continues over the body found in a burnt out car in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Health officials are expected to front a press conference today to give an update on New Zealand's Covid-19 situation.

Ministry of Health Deputy Director-General and head of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old will address the media at 12pm.

Old will also be joined by Dr Pete Watson, Interim National Medical Director, Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, Interim Chief Medical Officer of Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority.

Yesterday there were 2035 new cases in the community and a further 12 deaths, including one person in their 20s.

There were 273 people in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

The weekly rolling average of Covid-19 cases yesterday was down on last Tuesday's 2251 to 1719.

Today's press conference comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed last week that they were considering axing the traffic light system and relaxing other remaining restrictions.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall wouldn't give details of what was on the table ahead of the next Cabinet decision, but the Government appears to have signalled mask mandates may be dropped in all but the most high-risk health settings.

New Zealand epidemiologist Michael Baker says the Covid-19 traffic light framework has outlived its usefulness.

Baker would like to see the country move on to a more straightforward system.

"People may say we've had enough of frameworks, but we do need a common language," says Baker.

The Otago University-based infectious disease expert says we could draw on other examples also designed to keep society safe from harm.

"When you drive through the countryside in summer, you have a big sign that you see regularly, which has a five-point scale about the risk of fire... We need something as simple as that to give you an idea of the level of risk. And the red zone should really be reserved for when we are at risk of overwhelming our health system."

Meanwhile, some experts have urged against completely abandoning our last lines of defence - masks and home isolation - stressing that the virus hasn't gone anywhere and warning that decisions made could shape the health of Kiwis over decades to come.

Vaccine mandates remain only for a few sectors, in particular for certain health and disability roles. Masks are required on domestic flights, public transport and in public facilities and retail businesses, but not in cafes, bars and restaurants.

While a seven-day isolation period remains in place for infected people and their household contacts, quarantine-free travel into the country is now open to everyone - provided they're vaccinated and take two rapid antigen tests (RATs) on arrival.