March 22 2022 Health Minister Andrew Little has launched a major recruitment drive for mental health nurses as the Government faces increasing scrutiny in the sector.

The Government's major $1.9 billion mental health budget has not seen improvements "materialise" as hoped, a major report has found.

It comes as Health Minister Andrew Little today launched a major recruitment drive for mental health nurses.

A report released today from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission found despite "significant investment" since 2019, few improvements had been seen.

National Party mental health spokesman Matt Doocey said it raised the question of where the $1.9 billion mental health package announced in 2019 had actually gone.

Little today launched a campaign to recruit mental health nurses and meet with the nurses who feature in the campaign at Middlemore Hospital.

The Government had funded 234 new-entry places for registered nurses this year to specialise in mental health, Little said, and he hoped the "You're Ready" campaign could help double that number.

This initiative was funded from the $77 million workforce development fund, part of the 2019 Wellbeing Budget, Little said.

Meanwhile the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission's latest report, released this morning, found despite that "significant investment" improvements in services "have not materialised as we had hoped for over this time", commission board chair Hayden Wano said.

"We commend the investment in additional, and much needed, primary and community services, but more is needed to address pressures on specialist services, particularly for young people."

The Government's 2019 budget boost was in response to the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction (He Ara Oranga), which estimated the annual cost of serious mental illness, including addiction, at $12 billion.

Little has voiced frustration about the slow pace with which parts of the $1.9 billion mental health package announced in 2019 was being rolled out – in particular the $235m set aside for building new mental health and addiction facilities, and lack of new spaces being added. After that, steps were put in place to try to fast-track some of those measures.

Doocey said the review findings reinforced what he'd be hearing from the mental health sector.

"They have been raising these concerns with the Government for months about staff shortages and growing waiting lists, but have not received a response.

"The findings in the report also show that our specialist services are facing increased demand since the beginning of the pandemic, especially from younger people seeking mental health support."

The report found specialist services were under more pressure due to mental distress caused by the pandemic.

Doocey said there needed to be a summit around young people's mental health related to Covid-19.

The commission said current health reforms, including Health NZ and Māori Health Authority, provided opportunities for improvements.

"This also creates an opportunity to hear the voices of Māori and people with lived experience and provide a greater choice of supports," Wano said.

On the positive, services had been maintained through the pandemic and public health services and community-based organisations were collaborating.

"Enormous effort is going on to effect changes like this, which we believe will ultimately pay huge dividends in service improvement."

A stocktake on progress of the mental health programme in September found there had been advancement in many areas, but the delivery of new mental health and additional units was an issue and more focus was also needed on growing and retaining a suitably qualified workforce.

Last year the Government set out a 10-year mental health plan outlining the short-, medium- and long-term steps in areas such as technology and the workforce. However, it was criticised for a lack of specific milestones or targets.

Little also set up an external oversight group, chaired by Professor Judy McGregor, to keep an eye on the progress of that plan.

Little also faced questions about the wider mental health strategy, the commission's report and Covid-19.

Middlemore Hospital is bearing the brunt of the Omicron outbreak – as of yesterday, it had 221 Covid-19 patients, more than any other hospital.

Later today Little is also scheduled to launch a new app with mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan, designed to support adults managing their mental health.