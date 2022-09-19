Processions begin for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, a surge in online scams and what the Government's doing to protect our soil in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There have been 9606 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last week and a further 74 people have died with the virus.

The Ministry of Health is today beginning its major shift in reporting Covid-19 updates in nearly two and half years by transitioning to weekly figures.

The seven day rolling average of daily case numbers continues to drop to 1369 infections.

The seven day rolling average of deaths linked to Covid-19 has dropped to three.

Of the 74 people who died in the last week, three were in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, ten were in their 60s, 16 were in their 70s, 25 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90. Of these people, 33 were women and 41 were men.

Four were from Northland, 20 were from Auckland region, five were from Waikato, six were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairawhiti, two were from Hawke's Bay, four were from Taranaki, six were from MidCentral, four were from Whanganui, two were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, 15 were from Canterbury, two were from Southern.

Of the 74 deaths, 22 were attributed to Covid either as a underlying or main factor, 15 were not due to the virus and 37 were unknown.

Today's update covers the week from September 12-18.

As of midnight Sunday, there were 175 people fighting the virus in hospital.

Two people were in ICU with Covid, as of Sunday midnight.

"As the Covid-19 response evolves, so too does our reporting of the outbreak," the ministry said last week.

The weekly figures include seven-day averages for cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

The total number of deaths attributed to Covid is 1972.

All Government vaccine mandates end in one week on Monday, September 26.

However, some places – including workplaces – could still request people to wear masks.

People would also be encouraged to wear masks in confined spaces and among vulnerable people.