Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 188 community cases today, 14 in hospital. Video / NZ Herald

Hundreds of vehicles are set to arrive in Wellington in protest against the Government's ongoing Covid rules and restrictions.

The movement - dubbed the Convoy 2022 - has attracted people from all around the country and is estimated to see up to 1000 vehicles arrive outside the steps of Parliament this morning.

The convoy was due to arrive in the capital city about 7am. However, it is understood the group is running late and left Levin just after 6.30am.

People involved are coming from both sides of the country - with a convoy of vehicles travelling from Bluff and another convoy coming from Cape Reinga.

Many of the cars have messages scrawled across the sides or windows, including: "They will not control us. We will be victorious."

Another truck pictured online had the words: "No mandates...f**k off."

An update posted by one of the group just before 6am said that on top of the vehicles already linked up, just under 1000 more were due to regroup still.

"Expect the majority of the convoy to be in Kapiti at peak time...or slightly earlier."

Those organising the convoy protest have described it as a peaceful movement.

"We are fighting for New Zealand's freedom," a post on the Convoy 2022 NZ Facebook page read.