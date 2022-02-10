Petone Central School is closed after the case was discovered. Photo / File

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Petone Central School in the Wellington region.

The school has updated its website to inform the school community of the case, who was at school on Tuesday.

"Parents/caregivers of every student have been contacted to let them know whether their child has been identified as a close contact of the positive case and have received instructions about what to do next", the website said.

The school is temporarily ceasing in-person learning while close contacts are tested and isolated, on advice from the Ministry of Education and Regional Public Health.

The school is closed today and parents have been asked to keep their children at home.

From Monday, the school will move to online learning for at least 10 days.