Anti-mandate protests in Christchurch are ramping up, with several gatherings today in the city.
There are now about 26 tents pitched in Cranmer Square.
The group, that started setting up on Monday, say they won't be leaving until the Government's Covid vaccine mandates are removed.
Janelle Rudman told the Herald she helped to pitch the first couple of tents at the start of the week.
She said she has now lost two jobs because she is unvaccinated.
"Each day it's [the protest] been getting bigger and bigger. There's been no drama, we had one random drunk person the other night who decided he wanted to start trouble but we just escorted him away.
"It's because I think there's a common cause, everyone has that one thing in common. There's so many different types of people here," she said.
Rudman said the council has offered them to move Hagley Park but they have decided against that for now.
"It's funny because the residents complained because they didn't want people going to the toilet, then we got portaloos and they complained and had them taken away, and that's kind of backfired."
She said they do have more toilets on the way.
"The police have been brilliant. They've been nothing but supportive. We're not being loud at night, we're not abusing anyone. We've turned the other cheek when the odd person going past makes their opinion loud and clear."
There are a number of other protests going on around Christchurch.
A small group has gathered at the bridge of remembrance and a larger group is marching down the streets of Ilam beside the University of Canterbury campus.
About 50 protesters gathered at the university campus at 11am this morning, before they began walking along the Ilam fields.
Numbers have since grown to about 200.
A small group of 40 are currently outside the Christchurch police precinct.