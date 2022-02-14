Another record number of daily infections has hit New Zealand, with 981 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Tonga no longer meets the criteria for quarantine-free travel due to increasing Covid-19 cases, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced this evening.

Tonga now has 139 active cases, 75 of which are from the last three days.

"Following a public health risk assessment, from 27 February travellers from Tonga entering Aotearoa New Zealand will be required to meet some public health requirements, with phased-in changes for travellers from Tonga on flights beginning tomorrow," Bloomfield said.

People arriving tomorrow will have to take a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on days 1 and 5 or 6 but won't be required to enter self-isolation.

Those who arrive on the February 22 flight and thereafter will have to self-isolate for seven days and take RAT tests on days 1 and 5 or 6.

"During this time, all travellers are encouraged to monitor for symptoms and requested to avoid high-risk settings such as hospitality and large gatherings. They must report any positive RAT and take a follow-up PCR test to confirm their result. If they test positive standard isolation measures will be applied to them."

Bloomfield said officials would "work through things to minimise disruption for RSE workers and employers under the new settings".

New Zealand would continue to support Tonga with its Covid-19 response, including through vaccine support, he said.