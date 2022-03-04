March 4th, 2022: Covid 19 Wellington protest - Wainuiōmata Marae staff pushed, threatened by protesters. Video / NZ Herald

Police are monitoring the main hospitality strip of Newmarket in central Auckland after plans of an anti-mandate protest there tonight have emerged.

Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said he's spoken with police this afternoon about reports about 200 protesters are set to gather at the corner of Khyber Pass and Broadway at 5pm.

"We've just been doing some comms to our members about it the last couple of hours," Knoff-Thomas said.

"[There's] not a lot of detail. Quite a small group. I've just given everyone a heads-up to be aware there might be a protest."

Police confirmed to the Herald they were aware of the possible protest.

"Police are aware of plans of a possible gathering of protesters in Newmarket this evening," police said in a statement.



"Police recognise the lawful right to protest and we will monitor and respond to the situation accordingly, to ensure public safety and to make sure any disruption to the public is kept to a minimum."

A message doing the rounds on social media has claimed that an anti-mandate group called "The First Supper" that may be connected with protesters at the Auckland Domain, has organised a Newmarket protest.

"You'd hope they'd respect our small business owners and allow them to trade freely," Knoff-Thomas said.

"Police are going to be around and there'll be back-ups, and we've also got our own security around too."

In November and December last year thousands of people gathered in Auckland Domain and marched through the streets of Newmarket as part of a number of anti-mandate protests organised by the Destiny Church-aligned Freedom and Rights Coalition.